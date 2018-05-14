Wow!

She’s already a mum-of-five, but it sounds like Katie Price is ready to pop out her sixth baby!

The 39-year-old – who is mum to Harvey, 15, Junior, 12 , Princess, 10, Jett, four, and Bunny, three – hinted that she’s ready for another baby, as she bonded with her goddaughter on Instagram.

Cuddling and kissing the tot, Katie told her 1.8 million followers: ‘I love babies, I can’t wait for my next one.’

It’s no secret that the former glamour model has longed for more children, revealing last year that she’d like to add three more to her brood.

‘I’m lucky that I’ve had five children. There’s women out there who want children and can’t have any. It would kill me if the doctors said I can’t have anymore children. I want three more,’ she said in a TV interview.

So the news didn’t come as a surprise to fans, however, many were confused, given recent reports that she’d finally ‘dumped’ husband Kieran Hayler, after she accused him of having an affair with their former nanny Nikki Brown last year.

Nikki initially denied these claims until a recent employment tribunal.

But it got fans questioning things, none the less.

‘Who’s gonna be the daddy?’ one simply asked.

‘Who’s going to be the next dad though??’ another said.

Meanwhile, others suggested she start a family with her next lover, with one writing, ‘Ask your new fella.’

This baby talk comes after it was reported that Katie was ‘getting close’ to Brighton footballer Shane Duffy, 26, with her pink Range Rover recently seen parked in his driveway.

According to a source, Kieran, 31, became suspicious of their relationship because Shane was her type.

‘He knows she likes sporty types, with her exes including Dwight Yorke and Danny Cipriani. But Shane is younger than him and he’s feeling pangs of envy,’ the insider told The Sun.

Katie has also recently been spotted partying in Essex with old Love Island contestants while previous ex-husband Peter Andre has been looking after kids Princess and Junior.

So with her third marriage said to be on the rocks, will Katie’s new baby dreams come true?

Only time will tell…