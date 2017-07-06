Looks like the show could face quite a shake-up

Love Island has taken the nation by absolute storm this summer (we even find ourselves quoting the Islanders on a daily basis – anyone else?), so it’s no great surprise that it’s well and truly beaten reality rival Big Brother in the ratings.

Now though it looks BB bosses are determined to fight back and could make some HUGE changes to the show in order to compete with the must-see antics in the ITV villa.

It’s been revealed that Endemol UK may even set up the Big Brother house abroad to give Love Island – which is filmed in sunny Mallorca – a run for its money. There are also rumours that they could seek out housemates who provide ‘more eye candy’.

Chief creative officer Peter Salmon says they’re very open to switching things up on the Channel 5 show in the future.

‘If Big Brother is not on top form, we have to keep changing it,’ he explains. ‘You have got to get at it creatively to think what its next manifestation will be.’

When asked if the long-running reality show could move overseas to a location such as Spain or Greece, he tells the Daily Star: ‘Listen, we should not rule anything out.’

He also admits that he thinks Love Island ‘has been sensational’ following its success so far this year.

However, he’s optimistic about what BB can do and says it won’t be axed despite losing in the ratings war.

‘I am really positive about the future,’ the TV boss says.

Big Brother has failed to draw in the millions of viewers that have been tuning into Love Island, with recent reports suggesting that only 700,000 watched BB last Friday compared to the 1.8million who got their fix of the Islanders.

What’s more the Channel 5 show has faced controversy following a huge fight between the contestants last month which resulted in one being removed from the house and others given official warnings.

Many viewers complained about the scenes and one even launched a petition to get Big Brother AXED as they felt it had overstepped the mark with the ’unacceptable’ footage.

So could a ‘BB takes Mallorca’ type thing save the day? Well it’s certainly an interesting idea!