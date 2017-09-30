The American showdown that will make or break the actress's relationship with husband Mark.

It’s barely been a month since Mark Wright started his new job as host of EXTRA TV but he already loves life as an expat – if he’s not doing a spinning class with his co-star Mario Lopez, he’s schmoozing with idols such as Channing Tatum and Margot Robbie.

But while wife Michelle, 30, is still busy working on Our Girl, we can reveal that Mark’s persuaded her to take a trip across the pond very soon to sample the American life for herself.

An insider tells us that Mark’s so keen to settle there that he’s already picked out a £1.8m LA pad for Michelle to view.

‘Mark believes he needs just two weeks to show her how great life is over there with his new job,’ says our source. ‘He’s hoping to convince her to stay in LA and set up home together.’

The insider continued, ‘He’s already been eyeing up a £1.8m pad for them and he feels that house hunting will help convince her to put down roots in the States.’

It seems the tables have turned – Michelle’s career used to be the one that put miles between them but now Mark’s has made the distance even further.

It’s no secret that Michelle has kept fairly quiet on social media since Mark waved his family goodbye at the airport on 3 September and jetted off to start his new life without her and it’s understood that she’s struggling to cope without him.

Our insider says, ‘Michelle is missing Mark so much that she’s more open than ever to the idea of moving to LA.’

And while fans were surprised to see Mark make a whistle stop visit to the UK last week – Now understands he had to sort out his VISA – it might not be long before Michelle, who’s just announced a new collaboration #VeryxMichelle with Very UK, to launch on 25 September, is spotted in the US Embassy queue…