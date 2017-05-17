The fallout from Mel’s divorce is proving explosive

The drama surrounding Mel B and her bitter split from husband Stephen Belafonte shows no sign of slowing down – and now it looks like the Spice Girls might get caught up in it.

It’s been reported that Mel’s bandmates could be called as witnesses in a libel lawsuit case brought by the singer’s former nanny Lorraine Gilles.

Whilst Mel, 41, has accused Lorraine of having an affair with Stephen which resulted in a pregnancy that was terminated, Lorraine has denied these claims – as has Stephen – and is demanding ‘undisclosed damages’ in a lawsuit.

Given that Mel’s Spice mates Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Geri Horner have known the star for a long time, Lorraine’s attorneys Caskey and Holzman reportedly think they could act as witnesses in the case having seen the family dynamics.

According to The Mirror, lawyer Dan Holzman has confirmed that they’re seeking the girls as well as Mel’s fellow America’s Got Talent judges.

‘My job is to take depositions from people relevant to the case,’ he says of the situation.

Meanwhile a Los Angele legal source adds: ‘For stars of the calibre of the Spice Girls, this would not be a pleasant affair or good for their PR.’

Mel B was recently granted a five-year restraining order against Lorraine, who has alleged that she was seduced by Mel and had an intimate relationship with her for seven years.

She claims it began when she was a ‘naive and curious 18-year old’ and was lured in with ‘alcohol, fame and casual sex’.

Lorraine also alleges that she only slept with Stephen with Mel’s knowledge and says the pregnancy she aborted was not Mel’s husband’s but was instead the result of a one-night stand.

Since these claims emerged Mel’s lawyer has got the previous restraining order against her extended after presenting evidence to show ‘a pattern of harassing and annoying behaviour from the nanny’.

Looks like there’s plenty more drama to come in this case…