There's a new show hitting our screens very soon

After weeks of speculation, the details of the ‘winter Love Island ’ have finally been revealed – and YOU can be a part of it!

Following the success of the ITV2 series this summer, the channel is launching a similar new show which will see a group of ‘fun and vibrant’ singletons jet off to South Africa in a battle of the sexes.

Survival Of The Fittest will hit our screens over the winter months and applications have opened for over 18s who’d like to take part.

A message on the application page reads: ‘ITV2 are looking for fun and vibrant singles from across the UK who want to take part in an African adventure.

‘A group of boys, and a group of girls will live together amid the wild beauty of the South African Savannah.

‘The boys and girls will compete against each other in a variety of challenges, in a bid to win an end of series cash prize.’

Ooh, sounds like fun! If you fancy jetting off for a bit of an adventure you have until 30 November 2017 to apply here – so get cracking!

Whilst the new programme isn’t exactly the ‘winter Love Island’ that many had speculated about, it’s clearly in a similar vein and is coming from the same makers.

TV bosses will surely be hoping that Survival Of The Fittest proves to be the huge ratings success that this summer’s Love Island was, with it having become the channel’s most-watched show EVER.

The application page states that contestants should be able to participate for ‘a minimum of four consecutive weeks from 1 February 2018’, so we’ve probably got a few months to wait until it actually hits our screens. *sigh*

Still, this news will definitely help those still suffering from Love Island withdrawal symptoms and it sounds like it’s going to be lots of fun.

It comes after Caroline Flack teased the new programme to her Twitter followers last month, having responded to a fan who asked her about a ‘winter Love Island’ that there’d be ‘a new dating show … will be good’.

We. Can’t. Wait.