OMG! Look what Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has got to deal with

We’ve all been there – you know when you rarely spend any time at home that your parents or housmates think you’re treating it like a hotel – and Leigh-Anne Pinnock is no exception.

The Little Mix star has barely been home following her epic tour with her girl band and not to mention her sweet holiday break with boyfriend Andre Gray, that she’s still got stuff piled up all over the place.

The 25-year-old beauty shocked fans when she uploaded a video to her Insta-story which showed the mess she’d got herself in with her bedroom and it captured everything from shopping, boxes, clothes and un-emptied suitcases filled with her belongings.

You can hear Leigh-Anne say: ‘Someone kill me’ as she moves her phone across her bedroom to show the extend of the mess, as she captioned the clip with the words; ‘All of this to tackle tomorrow #imneverhome’ and looking at the state of it she will have the best part of a day covered clearing that up.

Leigh-Anne has certainly got a lot of unpacking to do, not to mention a load of washing and ironing, with her baby blue laundry basket already overflowing.

The ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ hitmaker will have her hands full with making the room liveable again, as you can barely see the mattress on the bed and judging by the bit that you can see, it’s currently unmade as Leigh-Anne has recently been enjoying a romantic getaway with her boyfriend in Marbella where they uploaded pics taken on their luxury boat.

But what is good to see from the behind the scenes video clip, is that in addition to the designer luggage, we spied a Primark shopping bag full to the brim.

We can’t wait to spot which purchases she’s rocking from the High Street…that’s once their washed, dried and ironed obviously!