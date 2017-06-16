Perrie Edwards bares her natural beauty and the transformation of the Little Mix star is amazing...

HOLD. IT. RIGHT. THERE. Perrie Edwards just shared a ‘nude’ selfie and it’s a beaut!

The 23-year-old Little Mix star is currently holidaying in an unknown exotic location with her footballer beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but she took time out of her sunbathing schedule to share a make-up free selfie with her 6.4 million followers on Instagram via her Instastory.

Here at Now towers, we had to do a double take and you might need to too!

The candid snap shows off Perrie’s natural beauty – including her wavy hair and cute freckles – as she pouts for the camera wearing just an embroidered skimpy bikini.

But it’s not long before the ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ hitmaker covers up – three hours later and Perrie uploaded another showing her with a full face of make-up, along with the caption: “Drunk. Covered in cement. And ready to drink more,” followed by a salsa dancer emoji.

Earlier that day, the pair had to take a helicopter ride to their holiday accommodation which was a bumpy ride, with Perrie fearing that they might not make it down safely but luckily they did.

She later uploaded a cute couple photo with her love ahead of a romantic dinner, where she swapped her swimwear for a streamlined dress.

The lovebirds first went public with their relationship back in February when they posted a snap of them locking lips.

Perrie still looks stunning but just imagine how much extra time she’d have to stay out in the sun if she stayed au naturale!