Someone's been on quite a shopping spree!

Geri Horner often shares cute glimpses of her family life on social media but her latest Instagram post might be one of the most hilarious yet.

The former Spice Girl decided to hit the shops on Monday whilst on holiday with husband Christian Horner in France and ended up with a HUGE load of items in her trolley, much to her fans’ amusement.

‘Only popped out for a pint of milk 😅,’ Geri, 45, jokingly captioned the snap.

Soon the singer’s followers were having a field day picking out the rather random contents of her trolley, which contains everything from beer and giant bottles of water to peppers and, um, a football.

‘If ur in the uk? Not sure why u got sun cream 😂😂,’ one eagle-eyed fan commented, whilst another said: ‘Belgian beer, that’s my girl😘’

Meanwhile one noted: ‘There’s even a ball lol’

Others noticed that one particularly important item seemed to be missing from Gezza’s mammoth shop…

‘😂 And the milk? Then you come to your house and you realize that you bought the whole supermarket, but not the milk! 😂😢😂,’ one fan quipped.

‘Looks like you forgot the milk though!’ another added. Whoops.

Several Instagram users praised the mum-of-two for the relatable post, with one admitting: ‘It sums up us all we go to the supermarket want to pop in for one item and we come back with bags and bags of shopping and realistically we don’t need’

Some of the contents of Geri’s gigantic trolley seemed to make sense later on though as the singer revealed that she was cooking up a feast.

Maybe Gezza will bring some of her culinary/shopping knowledge along when she guest hosts an episode of This Morning with Rylan Clark-Neal on Monday 28 August.

It was announced last week that Ginger Spice would be stepping in for the Bank Holiday edition of the show whilst Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby continue their summer break – and we can’t wait to watch!