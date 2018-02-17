This former champ could make making her comeback…

Following huge speculation that Cheryl Tweedy could replace current X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger, another name has been thrown into the mix.

Former champ Alexandra Burke – who Cheryl mentored in 2008 – is reportedly being considered to take a seat next to Simon Cowell after enjoying success on the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing.

MORE: Cheryl hints at a collaboration with these X Factor winners ahead of musical comeback

READ: All the latest showbiz news and gossip

Bookies are taking bets on 29-year-old Alexandra, whose duet with Beyoncé is still one of the show’s most iconic moments, joining the panel, after Cheryl, 34, confirmed she’s signed on for the BBC’s latest offering The Greatest Dancer.

Alexandra will release her third album The Truth Is next month and it’s also been confirmed she’s returning to the West End alongside Michael Ball in Chess, four years after making her stage debut in The Bodyguard.

MORE: Former X Factor star Cher Lloyd reveals she’s pregnant with her first child

So it’s safe to say that, even without adding talent show judge to that, Alexandra is set to be very busy this year…

And it seems former Pussycat Dolls star Nicole, 39, is keen to get back to making music, as she said previously: ‘If I don’t come back it’s not because I don’t love it.’ She added to the Mirror that she’s a ‘singer first’ and judge second.

Meanwhile, Louis Walsh has already confirmed he and Sharon Osbourne will be back on the panel when The X Factor returns later this year.

He said in 2017: ‘I love it, it’s not like work. This is not work, it’s great fun. I’m getting paid to do something I love. I’m signed on for next year already, so is Sharon.’

Nicole, Sharon or Alexandra – who would you like to see join Simon, Sharon and Louis on the panel?