Honey G was The X Factor star no one could stop talking about last year – thanks to her unique rapping skills, numerous fixing scandals and of course THOSE glasses.

And after disappearing from the spotlight for a few months, now the reality pro has given a candid interview revealing that she’s gay.

The rap sensation – aka Anna Gilford – told The Sun: ‘I have dabbled with men before, but I’m gay and looking for a female partner that I want to settle down with.’

She added: ‘I was DJing in Ayia Napa and I met someone out there and that was the turning point. I didn’t have real girlfriends until I finished university.’

Not one to shy away from the camera, the former recruitment boss made the personal announcement while posing for a naked shoot to showcase her brand new look.

During the interview, 36-year-old Honey also explains that – although her friends and family knew – she wasn’t ready to come out to the public while on the show.

‘Being new to the music industry and being on The X Factor, I think I was just a bit shy and guarded.

‘I was just a bit worried about people maybe being homophobic. I wasn’t ready to come out to the public at that point.’

The singing sensation also revealed that she had previously had the opportunity to come out as lesbian on Channel 4’s First Dates, but decided she didn’t want to reveal her sexuality to the nation ‘that way.’

And while Honey – who’s celeb crushes include Queen Latifah and Fleur East – hasn’t found The One just yet, the star is keen to settle down and have children.

‘I’m definitely looking for that special someone. I do really want to have kids as well, from since I was 19.

‘I’d like to have kids, get married and settle down.’

And she’s keen to start looking as the star added: ‘I suppose they can either contact my management or they can tweet me, send me a picture.

‘Then if I wanted to then I could follow them back and we could direct message.’

Go, Honey!