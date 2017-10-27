Shanaya Atkinson-Jones may have been booted off The X Factor, but she has plenty to smile about thanks to a certain CELEB!

You may remember Shanaya Atkinson-Jones from her X Factor audition of Say Something, which moved Nicole Scherzinger to tears.

The 19-year-old- who was adopted by her parents when she was only a toddler, after a difficult start in life- made it through to the sixth chair challenge of the competition.

However, her dreams were cruelly snatched when after securing a seat, she was replaced by another contestant and sent home.

‘That was the worst part of the competition for me,’ she exclusively confessed to Now.

‘I don’t know if I could compete next year. I’m not going to lie- it’s tough… you wouldn’t believe! I would have to prepare more.’

The talented musician, who has a single out at the moment, also feels that the show and the judges can be ‘a bit of an act.’

Although, she considered the constructive comments and criticism she received as the most rewarding part, and something she will take on board.

Moreover, the Co Durham native can now count Naughty Boy as one of her newest celebrity pals.

‘We met at a launch party in Shake Shack’s Leicester Square. We just hung out.’

Pressed on whether the Grammy award winner had any advice for her, the aspiring star kept us guessing, ‘We spoke about the burgers more so than music,’ she teased.

Shanaya said she will continue to tune into The X Factor every week, and is backing Irish brothers Sean and Conor Price to win.

‘They’re my favourite,’ she gushed.

The Irish duo made the live finals after securing a place at the judges’ houses with their version of Pink’s What About Us.

Simon Cowell and Cheryl were extremely taken with their rendition and the music mogul later told them, ‘There’s no way I could have said no to you.’

The live shows kick off this Saturday on ITV at 8.20pm

We spoke to Shanaya at the Pink Ribbon Foundation’s breast cancer awareness event on Wednesday evening. Doughnut Time very kindly donated 250 individually boxed doughnuts on the night after launching their shop in Soho that day.

Words: Julie Ann Trainor