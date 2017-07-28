Will Louis Walsh have the Groups again...

With everyone’s favourite obsession Love Island now out of our lives for another year, we finally have something else to fill its void – The X Factor.

But despite the countless auditions and various stages to make it to the coveted live shows, what everyone really wants to know is which judge will be mentoring each category.

Fear not as we’ve got you covered.

According to The Sun, judges Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh have each already been given their category – and no, Louis doesn’t have the Groups.

This year, it will be up to Simon to find 2017’s answer to One Direction – there is a gap in the market after all – as he has been given the take of mentoring the Groups.

After winning with the Boys last year – remember, Matt Terry – Nicole will be hoping to find a winner in the Overs, she even reportedly has Montenegro’s Eurovision entry Slavko Kalezic in her group.

Sharon will tackle the Girls, hoping to find a winner with vocals like Leona Lewis or Louisa Johnson.

Which means it’s up to Louis to nurture the Boys, no re-imaging Westlife or Boyzone for him this year.

And if all that wasn’t enough to contend with, there’s also been a cruel twist added to the dreaded Six Chair Challenge.

According to the paper, each judge will have to choose their final six acts alone as each one takes it in turn to sit on one side of the SSE Wembley Arena, while the remaining three judges comment on the acts from another panel.

This didn’t sit well with Mrs O, who was said to be close to tears as she was the first judge up trying to whittle down 20 girls to six on Wednesday.

As she moved into her seat away from her fellow judges, she reportedly said: ‘I feel like I’ve done something wrong. Do I smell or something?’

The reaction from the crowd didn’t sit well with Sharon either, with the paper also claiming that production crew had to intervene at one point, telling the crowd their ­behaviour was ‘unfair‘ as Sharon struggled to ­hold back tears.

She told the audience: ‘It’s been a cruel night, it’s unbelievable how much talent there is. Come on guys, be nice.‘

We can’t wait to see how all the judges cope with this new twist.