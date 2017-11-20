The star has a strong message for his haters

Matt Terry made a HUGE return to The X Factor on Saturday night as he wowed viewers with his new single The Thing About Love.

But while most fans were full of praise for Matt’s impressive performance, unfortunately the 24-year-old also had to deal with cruel trolls who took to social media to body-shame the star during the show.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Luckily, the singer wasn’t about to let haters get the better of him, and took to Instagram to hit back at the critics.

MORE: Matt Terry: ‘The X Factor needs the sing off – I may not have won without it’

Uploading a clip of himself in just his shirt and pants, Matt wrote a lengthy caption about body confidence, which began: ‘Here we go… I wondered when something like this would happen.

‘So I woke up this morning after my incredible night back at the show to body shaming. I wanted to do a little post to let my fans know that honestly I’m fine. I love you guys for standing tall and backing me. You are one hell of a fandom.’

Explaining that he’s completely happy in his own skin, the star continued: ‘As far as my body, I’ve always been built, always been that stone heavier than my friends and brothers but guess what I’m HAPPY.

‘I think it’s easy to forget that not everyone is as confident as they’d like to be, not everyone is happy with themselves but do me a favour and LOVE yourself. Everybody deserves to be loved and don’t let negative people stand in your way. Alright ?!’

Matt – who won The X Factor in 2016 – then added: ‘Sometimes cameras and lighting aren’t your best mates, and everyone is entitled to their opinion but my advice would be choose your words carefully. It doesn’t take much to break a person.

‘Luckily I’m strong and positive and maaaan are there some positives from last night !!!’

Obviously, the powerful post racked-up more than 68,000 views in a few hours and loads of the star’s 300k followers were quick to comment.

‘No need to say anything f*** the haters! You keep rocking’, said one.

While another added: ‘Looking good and feeling good!! Loving the self confidence’, and a third agreed: ‘F**k the haters, your performance was incredible and you look great!’

Too right!