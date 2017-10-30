The judge narrowly avoided a nip slip...

The latest X Factor live show was filled with drama and energetic performances but it was Nicole Scherzinger who stole the show – thanks to her BOOBS.

Viewers couldn’t help but express their shock on social media as the judge revealed some eye-popping cleavage in a tiny black bra and even risked a wardrobe malfunction when she excitedly gyrated on the table!

Nicole, 39, got up to dance about after her act Kevin Davy White’s heartfelt rendition of the Rihanna hit Stay and only just narrowly avoided a nip slip in the process.

‘When you sing it stirs my soul like that,’ the American star admitted before starting to mount the table as Alesha Dixon – who was acting as a stand-in judge in place of Simon Cowell following his recent fall – tried to cover Scherzy’s bulging chest with a piece of paper.

Alesha couldn’t stop laughing as Nicole sat back down and thankfully managed to keep her boobs from escaping as she continued her feedback on Kevin’s performance.

Fans watching at home were less focused on the singing though as they remained distracted by the former Pussycat Doll’s jaw-dropping cleavage.

‘Can’t stop looking at Nicole’s boobs #xfactor,’ one viewer admitted on Twitter, whilst another said: ‘How can nicole say less is more when she’s sat that with her boobs out #xfactor’

And one admirer confessed: ‘Is anyone else not listening to what nicole is saying and just staring at her lovely boobs #xfactor’

Yep, this was certainly a bit of a distraction!

Sadly Nicole’s excitable antics and daring choice of outfit didn’t help her to keep all of her acts in the competition as Talia Dean – who was brought back as a wildcard in Nicole’s Overs category – was sent home at the end of the show.

Meanwhile Grace Davies and Rak-Su proved to be the most popular acts with viewers over the course of the weekend and competed for the chance to win a workshop with singer Pink, with Grace crowned the winner on Sunday night.