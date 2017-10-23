Chezza's back and has got everyone talking

X Factor revealed which contestants are through to the live shows over the weekend’s Judges’ Houses shows but it was the return of Cheryl Cole that seemed to get everyone talking.

The 34-year-old made her grand comeback months on from the birth of baby son Bear and left viewers gobsmacked with her glowing appearance as she joined Simon Cowell in the south of France.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Cheryl sends fans wild with smouldering selfie

Chezza made a ridiculously glamorous entrance via helicopter and had fans seriously crushing on her from the word go.

‘@CherylOfficial is ridiculous!!! Can’t cope with her, what an absolute babeee. #xfactor,’ one viewer gushed on Twitter, whilst another wrote: ‘Cheryl is so f***ing beautiful, I can’t #XFactor’

And one added: ‘#XFactor @CherylOfficial just looks unbelievable. She’s such a nice person’

Meanwhile another posted: ‘Cheryl looks amazing wish IDE looked like that months after giving birth stunning.’

Not only were fans in awe of Cheryl’s glow but they also praised her chemistry with Simon.

Many enjoyed her contribution to the show and even called for her to come back next year as a JUDGE.

‘Great to see @CherylOfficial back she’s fab wish she would come back permanently #XFactor,’ one admirer tweeted.

And another agreed: ‘@CherylOfficial was fab to see you back with @SimonCowell on #XFactor tonight! Hope you are back as a Judge next year!’

Ooh, now THAT would be interesting!

Cheryl has a long history with the programme, having appeared as a judge from 2008 until 2010 before returning in 2014 and 2015.

The show also has a special meaning for her as it’s where she first met Liam Payne, who would one day become her boyfriend and the father of her child. Awww.

Speaking of Liam, the One Direction star is set to follow in his girlfriend’s footsteps by returning to The X Factor for one of the first performances on the live shows next weekend – exciting!