The 36-year-old looked almost unrecognisable after securing a place in Nicole Scherzinger’s final three

The contestant makeovers are arguably one of our favourite things about The X Factor and, if Tracy Leanne Jefford and her new look are anything to go by, they haven’t let us down this year.

Tracy, 36, has wowed viewers from her very first audition, and quickly became known for her deep tan and heavy make-up.

But it seems the mum-of-three has opted for a more stripped back look as she progresses in the competition – with fellow hopeful Holly Tandy debuting their makeovers on Instagram.

In the snap Tracy, from Middlesex, looks almost unrecognisable with minimal make-up except for some statement smoky eyes. Also gone is her trademark slicked-back bun, with flowing glossy black locks in its place.

Pretty Holly captioned the snap: ‘I love Trace @tracyleanneofficial.’

Unsurprisingly the photo went down a treat with Tracy’s growing army of fans, with one writing: ‘Wowwww Tracy you look HOT!!’

After making it through to live shows, Tracy recently admitted she wants to change the public’s perception of her travelling community. She told MailOnline: ‘I want to show the public that there good people in the travelling community.

‘There are good and bad people in every community but you can’t tar everyone with the same brush.’

And, on getting so far in the competition, she added: ‘I’ve never been more ecstatic – apart from when I gave birth to my kids. It feels surreal, I really have to pinch myself.’

Tracy is competing alongside Nicole Scherzinger’s other Over 25s, Matt Linnen from Southend and French-born Londoner Kevin Davy White.