The Welsh singer wows fans with his vocals as he joins Little Mix on tour...

The X Factor ’s Lloyd Macey played his biggest live audience gig to date when he stepped out at Manchester arena to open the gig for Little Mix.

The 23-year-old Rhondda singer reduced judges Sharon Osbourne, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh to tears when he performed his rendition of George Michael’s hit A Different Corner which also won him the money can’t buy prize in the singing Prize Fight against Kevin Davy White.

And last night Lloyd took to the stage to perform to 20,000 people when he supported the former X Factor winning girl group by performing some of his songs from the ITV talent show ahead of the girl’s gig, including the LA LA Land movie soundtrack hit City of Stars.

MORE: For all the latest showbiz news

Lloyd uploaded a snap of him on stage, with the caption, ‘WOW – WHAT AN EXPERIENCE!! Thank you to @littlemix & their amazing audience!!’

And also some photos him with the girls – Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Ann Pinnock and Perrie Edwards backstage with some flowers.

‘WOW – INCREDIBLE NIGHT TONIGHT – supporting @littlemix at the @manchesterarena in front of 21,000 people!! The audience response was magical!! Thank you for your support!! It was fantastic meeting the girls – they are so lovely and gave me such great advice!! #littlemix #prizefightwinner #thankyousomuch’

Former x factor contestant Traceyleanne Jefford congratulated Lloyd on his achievement, she wrote: ‘So proud of u my @lloydmaceyofficial’ followed by two blue love heart emojis, meanwhile ex-contestant Leon Mallett wrote: ‘well done mate!!’

Lloyd’s parents went along to watch him perform at the gig, but his nan Christine – who is famous for giving judge Simon Cowell his favourite fish finger sandwiches – had to stay at home as Lloyd told us she was recovering from a chest infection.

Lloyd joins the remaining contestants this weekend – including Rak-Su, Cutkelvins, Kevin Davy White, Grace Davies and Matt Linnen – who will all perform, with two acts set to be eliminated ahead of the final.