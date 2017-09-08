PERKY! The internet goes wild for Rihanna’s boobs as she goes BRALESS at Fenty Beauty launch

The singer wore yellow – and looked a million dollars



Rihanna’s always one to make waves with her fashion choices – and the singer seems to live by the fashion mantra that she seriously doesn’t give an, er, fig about what anyone else thinks when it comes to what she wears.

Or, doesn’t wear in this case…

RiRi stepped out at the launch for her new beauty line, Fenty Beauty, and she was decidedly braless in a canary yellow frock. That’s definitely a nipple piercing that we can see through her dress… and we love it.

And it’s not just us loving Rihanna’s look – the internet has gone wild for her brilliant, bouncy boobs. Though we actually think it’s her don’t-care attitude that’s the most attractive thing here.

Twitter, as ever, has had quite a lot to say…

RiRi’s body has been up for discussion recently – namely that she may or may not have put on a pound or two.

Whether or not this is the case, we think that RiRi looks incredible.

And we doubt she cares what anybody thinks, either – back in July she commented on a fan account with the words: “Somebody called me too fat?” with three laughing-crying emojis to display her thoughts about any comments on her weight. Good on her.

Rihanna – you and your boobs look immense. Keep on rocking the no-bra look – you can 100 per cent pull it off in true Rihanna style.