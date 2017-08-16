Set your alarms, people!

A man so iconic, he told a serial shoplifter to ‘keep ‘ya hands off’ the This Morning kitchen appliances.

A man so iconic, he made the hottest accessory of the summer (the unicorn pool float, obvs) look like it was straight from Gucci.

A man so iconic, he can take to social media to send subtle passive-aggressive threats to people and everyone still adores him…

Of course, we’re referring to the man, the myth and the legend- Mr Phillip Schofield.

And, with himself and his This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby currently absent from our favourite daytime TV show (enjoying a very well earnt vacay), we’ve been missing the ‘fella more than words can explain.

Whilst we’ve been loving having Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford as cover for Hol’n’Phil, we’re very much missing our two favourites.

So, exactly when can we expect the return of Phil and Holly?!

Well, Phil has now revealed the *exact* date he will make his v. welcome return with Holly- and we haven’t got long to go!

See: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield set for RETURN to Dancing On Ice as show comeback details revealed

So, everyone make sure to set your alarms for the 4th of September- as confirmed by Mr Schof himself.

Replying to a message which reads ‘I don’t like This Morning without @schofe :(‘, Phillip has shared a message which simply reads ‘Sept 4th’.

And it would appear that Phil and Holly have had a lovely break from the show, having both spent some down time with their families in Portugal.

Whilst the pair were enjoying separate family hollibobs, they managed to squeeze in an evening meet-up to enjoy a few cocktails- as documented on Snapchat.

Lets hope the pair bring the sunshine back with them!

Alice Perry