Eek! It could be tough times for the X Factor star

Honey G was the main talking point of last year’s series of X Factor, who could forget her performance of that Missy Elliott song?

Following the success of her time on the show, the rapper is now performing around the country.

But you won’t believe for how much!

Honey G is selling tickets to her show in the Manchester Academy for as little as £4.50 each!

Yep, you read that right.

The rapper is selling tickets for her show on the deals website Wowcher, with two tickets to the show selling for just £9.

But if you really wanted to splurge you could treat yourself to a very special VIP meet and greet for as little as £24.

Fans of the star will be saving up to 55%, what a bargain!

Since leaving the show Honey G has released tracks like The Honey G Show and Hit You WITH the Honey G.

But the rapper has taken offense to people claiming she is a failure for selling the discount tickets.

A representative for Honey G has confessed that they have reduced the price of the tickets so that, ‘people from all walks of life have a chance to come see her and enjoy the show’.

She has even hit back at those calling her a flop in an interview with The Sun the rapper confessed, ‘How can I be a flop when I’m the only X Factor finalist to have the most gigs out of all of them since X Factor 2016 finished?’

Before adding: ‘In fact I just received a bonus from Syco for merchandise sales from the X Factor tour.

‘Most of my gigs have been so packed there have been barriers at the front so I don’t get rushed by the screaming crowds. And of course, I don’t go anywhere without my own personal security.’

Well, that’s that then.