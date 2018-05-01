The One Direction star and his model girlfriend are back together

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been seen kissing in public, confirming they’re back together The One Direction star and model announced their split last month, but it didn’t take long to do a U-turn on their decision, as they were spotted snogging in the street in New York on Sunday. Fans had started to suspect the two were back together, after Zayn was spotted heading into Gigi’s apartment before re-emerging the following day in exactly the same clothes. Plus many had noticed Gigi liking one of his Instagram posts promoting his new album.

So, now the relationship is definitely back on, the fans are loving it, and have been taking to Twitter to support the couple.

Zayn recently admitted he wrote his romantic new single Let Me about his love for Gigi.