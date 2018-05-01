The One Direction star and his model girlfriend are back together
The One Direction star and model announced their split last month, but it didn’t take long to do a U-turn on their decision, as they were spotted snogging in the street in New York on Sunday.
Fans had started to suspect the two were back together, after Zayn was spotted heading into Gigi’s apartment before re-emerging the following day in exactly the same clothes.
Plus many had noticed Gigi liking one of his Instagram posts promoting his new album.
So, now the relationship is definitely back on, the fans are loving it, and have been taking to Twitter to support the couple.
Zayn recently admitted he wrote his romantic new single Let Me about his love for Gigi.
The pair had been dating for two years and he said he wrote it ‘seven or eight months ago’ when he was still with Gigi.
He added he believed they were going to spend the rest of their lives together.
And in the music video, Zayn plays the part of a gangster and even gets up close and personal with a Gigi lookalike.
Sadly, their romance came crashing down last month when they announced they’d called it quits…
Speaking to Ryan Seacrest, he said: ‘I was in love – and I think that’s pretty evident. I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do.
‘Things change and we move forward in life. Times change, but that’s what I was thinking when I wrote it.’
He added: ‘We go through experiences so we have memories and stories and things to write down and contemplate and think about. You get to really put your experience into something. It should be remembered forever.’
So will it last? Watch this space…