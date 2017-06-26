Zoe has opened up to her Instagram followers

Zoe Ball has had a tough few months following the tragic death of her boyfriend, Billy Yates.

And now the Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two host has celebrated an impressive milestone, having managed to go a full year without drinking alcohol.

Sharing the amazing achievement with her 79.9k Instagram followers by posting a shot of an app documenting her sobriety.

And thanking her family for supporting her through such a hard time, next to the image she wrote: ‘Love & thanks to my gorgeous family & brilliant friends & some very special ones who have helped me this year.’

The 49-year-old then tagged the account of her late boyfriend Billy, who took his own life in May this year.

And Zoe’s fans were quick to praise the brave star, as one wrote below the emotional picture: ‘Keep strong lovely talented lady xx’.



Another wrote: ‘Well done you inspirational woman! Much love to you xx’, while a third added: ‘Wow that is amazing especially after what you have been through! There’s no way I could do it xx’.

While a fourth commented: ‘Wow!! Totally amazing….! In awe of you. Wish I could do it. You are amazing.’

Zoe has openly spoke about battling with alcohol addiction in the past, as she previously told Grazia magazine a few years ago: ‘I tried to straighten myself out several times, but I’d always go back – it’s so hard when everyone around you is drinking.’

But now the inspirational star has managed to stay away from alcohol for 12 months, just after she returned to work at Radio 2 wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with Billy’s image and the caption: ‘King of hearts’.

During her first show back on June 10th, Zoe thanked friends, family and fans for their support, saying: ‘It’s been a pretty tough time having lost my dear boyfriend Billy.’

Before adding: ‘Billy truly was special. He loved to laugh and loved to dance so, Billy, this one is for you,’ as she played Frank Wilson’s track Do I Love You (Indeed I Do).

Sending our love and congratulations to Zoe here at Now.