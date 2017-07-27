Zoe has shared a heartfelt message with her Instagram followers...

Presenter Zoe Ball has had a tragic few months following the death of boyfriend Billy Yates.

And now the 46-year-old has shared a heartfelt message three months on from his passing.

Zoe took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet snap of the pair touching feet, she captioned the photo: ‘Miss my Happy Feets Boy so. Big time loving you always @billwahweewoo 3 months today.’

She adds: ‘Ever grateful for all the love & support #littlesteps #healing #acceptance #love #understanding #recovery #gratitude #memories #squeeze #specialone #goa #sunset #love #mentalhealth wish I had a time machine’

Zoe was flocked with support by her fans with one writing: ‘Bless you. Stay strong @zeebeezoobee – surround yourself with your family and friends. They’ll help you so much.’

A second added: ‘Baby steps Zoe – you are doing great. Lots of love to you – it’s a crazy thing to get your head around.’

Whilst a third said: ‘Standing with you Zoe, sending love and healing prayers x’

Fellow presenter Fearne Cotton was also amongst those sending their well wishes, as the star wrote: ‘So so so much love to you Zoe. You are so loved and supported.’

40-year-old cameraman Billy was sadly found hanged in his flat on Thursday 4th May, and was pronounced dead after paramedics were unable to revive him.

The Strictly Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two host recently celebrated one year without drinking alcohol, and was quick to praise boyfriend Billy for helping her achieve that.