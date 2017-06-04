Zoe Ball pays heartfelt tribute to ‘truly special’ boyfriend Billy Yates as she returns to Radio 2

The radio presenter dedicated a song to her late boyfriend

Zoe Ball paid an emotional tribute to her late boyfriend Billy Yates as she returned to her slot on BBC Radio 2 for the first time since his death.

Opening The Zoe Ball Show on Saturday afternoon, the 46-year-old presenter started by thanking everyone for their support during the extremely hard past few weeks.

‘It’s been a pretty tough time having lost my dear boyfriend Billy,’ she told listeners.

And after commending those who had covered the show for her, including Suzi Perry and Kate Thornton, Zoe went on to give praise to ‘Billy’s dear family, his brilliant friends’.

Before adding: ‘I would like to thank you, the listeners, for all your kind thoughts and for reaching out. Your messages have meant the world to us, so I send you love from the bottom of my heart.’

During the show, the mum-of-two then dedicated an emotional song to her boyfriend, saying: ‘Billy truly was special. He loved to laugh and loved to dance so, Billy, this one is for you,’ before playing Frank Wilson’s track Do I Love You (Indeed I Do).

The radio DJ also made another nod to her love by arriving at the London studios wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with Billy’s image and the caption: ‘King of hearts.’

The It Takes Two host has been away from the spotlight for four weeks since Billy was found dead in his home in Putney, but told listeners she was ‘so glad’ to be back at work, despite being a ‘little wobbly’ after her time off.

Cameraman Billy, 40, – who worked on the Antiques Roadshow – was found hanged in his flat on Thursday 4th May, and was pronounced dead after paramedics were unable to revive him.

Following his death, Zoe has received a moving message of support from her 16-year-old son who vowed to be there for his mum.

Woody Cook – who Zoe had with ex-husband Norman Cook – shared in an emotional Instagram post after the presenter’s partner was laid to rest in a private service on last week.

I'm sorry we spent so little time together. No one deserves to feel what you felt. I'll look after her. ❤️ A post shared by Woody (@w00dy_c00k) on May 22, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

The teenager posted a photo of several crabs on a lobster pot with the words ‘Billy Yates 1976 – 2017’ and the caption read: ’I’m sorry we spent so little time together. No one deserves to feel what you felt.

‘I’ll look after her.

We’re glad to have you back, Zoe.