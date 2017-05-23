Zoe has taken to Instagram to share her grief

Zoe Ball has shared a heartwarming tribute to her late boyfriend, Billy Yates after attending his funeral on Monday.

Billy – who was a cameraman for Antiques Roadshow – was found hanged at his Putney home earlier this month and in a statement to MailOnline, a representative for Zoe confirmed: ‘The funeral of Billy Yates was yesterday [May 22] attended by family and close friends.’

Following the heartbreaking day, 46-year-old Zoe took to Instagram to post a sweet picture of the cameraman laying in sunshine with his eyes closed.

Next to the image, the radio presenter wrote the poignant caption: ‘Goodnight my beautiful Boy. I’ll be loving you always,’ along with a heart, rose and star emoji.

Goodnight my beautiful Boy. I'll be loving you always ❤️🌹🌟 A post shared by Zoe Ball (@zeebeezoobee) on May 22, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

Following the powerful message, Zoe’s 74.6k followers flooded the star with their condolences, with one fan writing: ‘My thoughts are with you @zeebeezoobee at such a difficult time’.

Another commented: ‘Thinking of you at this sad and heartbreaking time sending you a big warm hug xxxxxxx’.

While a third added: ‘So sorry you are going through this but your beautiful children will keep you strong and get you through what a sad day today is xxx’.

Zoe is yet to speak publicly about her loss but last week the mum-of-two replied to one fan who sent her a kind message on social media.

Twitter user, Rachel Southwood wrote to Zoe: ‘My heart goes out to you. You must be sad, bewildered and wondering what the point is. Sending you strength x’.

To which the It Takes Two presenter then replied: ‘Pretty much spot on. Thank you for your kindness. Means so very much. Love xxx.’

Following her post, Zoe then went on to thank the BBC for making their ‘Life After Suicide’ documentary which follows the journey of one woman suffering the loss of suicide.

And writing of the important documentary, Zoe said: ‘Thank you @Angelasamata & BBC documentaries team for #LifeAfterSuicidedocumentary. @SOBScharity@MaytreeSavingLi @samaritans.’



After what must have been such a tough few weeks, everyone here at Now is sending our love to Zoe and the whole family.