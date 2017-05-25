The presenter says she's the 'proudest mama' of her 16-year-old boy

Zoe Ball has received a moving message of support from her teenage son following the funeral of her boyfriend Billy Yates.

Woody Cook vowed to be there for his mum in an emotional Instagram post after the presenter’s partner was laid to rest in a private service on Sunday.

Zoe Ball pays tribute to late boyfriend Billy Yates as he’s laid to rest

The 16-year-old – who Zoe had with ex-husband Norman Cook – shared a photo of several crabs on a lobster pot with the words ‘Billy Yates 1976 – 2017’ in the corner and paid tribute to the late cameraman.

’I’m sorry we spent so little time together,’ Woody captioned the image. ‘No one deserves to feel what you felt.

‘I’ll look after her. ❤️’

Woody’s sweet words earned praise from many including Zoe herself, who spoke of how proud she is of him in her reply.

‘Woo my best boy. You make me the proudest mama ever,’ the 46-year-old wrote.

‘You blow my mind with your love. 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛’

Others were also moved by the teenager’s supportive message for his mum.

‘such a special message Woody. Your mum will be so warmed by that. Love you,’ one posted, whilst another said: ‘Beautiful words ❤👌’

Zoe – who also has daughter Nelly, 6, from her marriage to Norman – was left devastated when Billy, 40, was found dead at his London home earlier this month. It’s thought that he took his own life by hanging himself.

The couple had been dating for several months and a friend of Zoe’s told The Sun that Billy had ‘made her happy again after the most horrendous year when her marriage broke down’.

‘This was completely out of the blue,’ the pal added. ‘She had no feeling that this was coming and is in total shock.’

Zoe paid tribute to her late partner after his funeral on the weekend by posting a photo of him smiling on Instagram alongside the caption: ‘Goodnight my beautiful Boy. I’ll be loving you always ❤️🌹🌟’

It’s touching to know that Zoe has the support of Woody and her loved ones during this difficult time.