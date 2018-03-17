The couple were reportedly facing marital troubles...

Zoe Cole (nee Hobbs) and Brendan Cole appear to have dismissed any rumours of relationship issues with a sweet new Instagram pic.

The couple – who have just welcomed a baby boy – were reported to be experiencing troubles in their marriage.

But the loved-up pair have hit back at the alleged rumours, by sharing the adorable social media picture. They also revealed that they’ll soon be heading off on an Easter break together.

Calling Brendan ‘my love’ Zoe shared the image first, of her and her beau cuddling up on an idyllic looking beach. Alongside the snap, she wrote, ‘Not long now my love @brendancoleinsta ! Beach days are coming. Cannot wait!.’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Could be awkward!? Strictly’s Karen and Kevin Clifton announce split but will BOTH do show tour

She also added hashtags to the post, writing, ‘#beachybliss #lifesabeach #summerdays #family #couplegoals #summer #mallorcalife’. Couple goals indeed!

Brendan then retweeted the adorable snap on his own Instagram account.

The couple’s sweet tribute to one another comes just days after The Sun unofficially claimed that Brendan’s touring is taking its toll on the couple’s 8-year marriage.

A source allegedly said, “Brendan’s hectic touring schedule and his late nights out with his fellow dancers is starting to take its toll,”

“It’s been a very stressful few months leading up to the birth and barely 24 hours after Zoe had Dante, Brendan is already back on the road.”

Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan is currently in the middle of his All Night Long tour.

Brendan and Zoe also share 5-year-old Aurelia together.

Fans of the pair took to the loved-up image to share their support for the couple.

One wrote, ‘Positive vibes 💖 good on you! Congratulations to three of you with the arrival of your little boy!’

While another agreed, ‘Beautiful photo of a lovely couple x’

We couldn’t agree more!