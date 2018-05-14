The Emmerdale and Strictly Come Dancing star has undergone an incredible transformation!

Since Lisa Riley got her big break into showbiz back in 1995, she’s been proudly waving the flag for plus-sized girls.

Now, the star has been popping up on Loose Women and showing off her much slimmer figure – where she’s lost an impressive TWELVE stone in just two years!

More weight loss: See Adele’s INCREDIBLE transformation – in pictures

Read: More Celebrity News

Lisa underwent excess skin removal surgery on her stomach area following her dramatic weight loss and showed off the results when she appeared on Loose Women last year – and looked incredible!

Previously the actress stopped by LW in April 2016 and spoke openly about she’s achieved her new slimline look:

‘I have smaller portions now,’ she said, explaining her new lifestyle. ‘I don’t believe in fad diets, even though I have tried them before. I have no food after 6.30pm…I only eat a carb if I need one and absolutely no bread or booze.’

More: Lisa Riley DENIES claims she uses slimming aids

Going down from a size 30 to a size 12, the actress and TV personality revealed to Bella magazine that the health issues faced by her immediate family had been a motivation to eat healthier, and exercise more: she lost her mum, Cath, to cancer, while her father was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2015 after a cancer scare of his own.

‘Losing my mum then seeing my dad wired up and nearly losing him and becoming an orphan was a shock to my system. I don’t want to be a statistic,’ she said in January 2016.

‘I just want my health to carry on, to live my life to the fullest.’

Lisa, 41, attributes her weight loss to an overall lifestyle change – not a diet – which includes giving up alcohol:

‘I’ve not drunk alcohol for a long time now. I pat myself on the back every day that not one drop of alcohol has passed my lips and I don’t think it ever will again.’

In October 2015, signs of her weight loss were visible when she released her plus-size fashion range ‘Just Be You’. However, she first saw signs of weight-loss in 2012, when she wowed the nation during her stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

And since then she’d been flaunting her new figure on social media and most recently at the BAFTAs.

Lisa wowed fans as she turned up at the glitzy event in a gorgeous emerald green velvet dress complete with a simple gold clutch bag.

And it turns out the star-studded bash was a significant event for Lisa, as she revealed it was the first time she had walked the red carpet as a size 12.

‘I have never walked a red carpet size 12, the last time I walked a red carpet I was a size 26. That’s what it’s about, patience is key, and working hard’

Good on Lisa – a testament to what can be achieved with hard work!

Take a look at our gallery below to see her transformation over the years…