See the singer’s body transformation

Sam Smith has always battled with his weight.

Our gallery charts the award-winning singer’s changing body, from being a slightly chubby youngster to a more slimline global superstar.

From an early age Sam developed a fondness for food and as a consquence put on quite a few pounds.

‘I was a very big teenager,’ he says. ‘Well, massive actually. Well, not massive, but big.

‘My dad basically became a fitness trainer to help me. He took courses and started to train me, and taught me how to eat better.’

Sam’s father also encouraged him to be healthier by removing fizzy drinks and chocolate from the house but it didn’t stop the young crooner from worrying about his weight.

‘I take after my mum’s side… I was very self-conscious about it,’ the singer reveals. ‘I’m always going to have issues with my weight.’

Throughout his career Sam Smith‘s body shape has continued to change. As our pictures show, the British star looked pretty slender when he starts to make an impact on the music scene in 2013 but his weight yo-yoed as time went on.

He appeared fuller-figured when snapped out with a friend in London in February 2014. Soon afterwards he sported a slimmer shape, though the pounds started to creep back on towards the end of the year.

Sam hit the big time following the success of his debut album In The Lonely Hour but he still has concerns about his weight. At the beginning of 2015 he embarked on a health kick and was soon showing off the results.

At the Elle Style Awards in February 2015, Sam cut a svelte figure in a dapper suit and stylish blue shirt. The healthy-looking star collected the Musician Of The Year accolade.

By August 2017 he looked slimmer than ever when he stepped out in a loose jumper at a YSL Beauty Party in London.

Despite his musical success, Sam admits that he actually would rather eat than belt out a tune sometimes.

‘I think I prefer food to singing. It’s really bad, isn’t it? Food is my favourite thing in the world,’ he explains.

‘I always say if I ate what I actually wanted to eat I’d be in one of those electronic scooters because I’d be too big.’

See Sam Smith‘s weight loss story in pictures below…