Alice Perry

Celebs let it all hang out...

Beyonce hairflip GIF celebrity boobs

Ah, the art of the chesticle. The power of the boobage. The liberation of the nip nip. C’mon people, WHO DOESN’T LOVE A GOOD BIT OF BOOB?! And today we’re celebrating celebrity boobs in all shapes and forms!

Demi Lovato is the latest star to make us gawp at her impressive assets – slay it girl!

Elsewhere we’ve got Rita Ora embracing her boobs,  Emily Ratajkowski making our jaws drop, the Kardashian Klan letting the puppies loose and why the devil not? If you’ve got it flaunt it ladies!

Most recently, we’ve had supermodel Ashley Graham baring all in the kitchen, while Bella Hadid makes a right statement with a mesh top – and NO bra. Talk about liberation!

So, in the name of norks, let’s celebrate the times celebrity boobs came out to play. Check out the gallery below – and then when you’re done, see if you can guess the famous butts from these cheeky Insta snaps.

  • Jackie Collins

    Rihanna is stunning. I love her little pert titty’s

  • Suzanne Ennazus

    I think celeb industry is being used to dumb down society. Why else do most news pages now have Daily Mail style sidebars we can’t avoid on every news story, to get easily influenced gullible people to care about what over hyped talentless half wits are doing. They turn ex-manufactured band members who can’t sing solo, or Essex reality show contestants into style icons, because it involves no more skill than wearing clothes, except they’re less stylish than everybody else I’ve ever seen, as have orange skin, obvious fake chest they like showing off, scouse brows, plastered on make-up. Or half a news page had Kardashian naked, and then they said she broke the internet, when nobody wanted to see her naked anyway.
    Can’t even walk into a newsagents without being confronted by rows of magazines full of thick orange people, with their dumb made up stories. Before their promoters make up a new career for attention, like business person for putting their name on a perfume somebody else made, or fashion designer for drawing a picture of a dress, and then getting somebody to make it who has worked in and studied the industry. Then their gullible brainwashed army say they must be great if rich, from there being so many gullible brainwashed people to care about types who are worse than most people.