Following the news they’re expecting, we take a trip down memory lane... sob
Stars of Love Island Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey broke our hearts last month with their split announcement, less than a year after winning the show.
Cara, 26, later revealed she thought they’d moved in together too quickly after coming off of the show and 25-year-old Nathan insisted it was over for good.
In a bittersweet turn of events, Cara later revealed she’s expecting their first child. Although still adamant they wouldn’t get back together, she said: ‘We still love each other and a baby bonds people forever. I’ll always have feelings and one day they might get stronger.’
Take a trip down memory lane with Cara and Nathan’s love story in pictures.
Warning: you might need to grab the tissues…
Cara on Nathan
After making it to the Love Island final, she said in a speech: ‘Nathan the carpenter. I want to start by thanking you for being here. I never thought coming in here I’d meet someone as special as you, let alone walk in and find my soul mate on the first day.
‘I want to look back in 30 years and show our grandchildren how we met and that we used to be banging. We’ve got this far, let’s keep going on this crazy adventure, still making memories, and let’s one day make some babies.’
Nathan on Cara
He returned the favour with a poem, saying: ‘The moment I met you, I gazed into those big green eyes, and you instantly stepped forward, and I didn’t get pied.
‘You have the best eyes, nice boobs, and a never-ending a*se, to go the full way with you and win, now that would be class. Cara, you’re kind, genuine and funnier than most, and I can’t wait to get out, meet Nanny Linda and have one of her roasts.
‘We always talk about the word love and we miss out the “ve”. Now Cara, I’ve fallen in love with you, will you fall in love with me?’
Credit: Rex
TOWIE appearances
Nathan is best mates with TOWIE’s Tommy Mallet, so he and Cara have appeared on the show a few times since coming off of Love Island.
Following the split, when asked if she’ll still film for the show, Cara said: ‘I wouldn’t want to go on there if they were trying to pit me and Nathan against each other.’
Credit: Instagram