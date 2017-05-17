Following the news they’re expecting, we take a trip down memory lane... sob

Stars of Love Island Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey broke our hearts last month with their split announcement, less than a year after winning the show.

Cara, 26, later revealed she thought they’d moved in together too quickly after coming off of the show and 25-year-old Nathan insisted it was over for good.

In a bittersweet turn of events, Cara later revealed she’s expecting their first child. Although still adamant they wouldn’t get back together, she said: ‘We still love each other and a baby bonds people forever. I’ll always have feelings and one day they might get stronger.’

Take a trip down memory lane with Cara and Nathan’s love story in pictures.

Warning: you might need to grab the tissues…

