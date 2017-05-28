Stock yourself up with these beautiful bits...

Let’s be honest, when we go on holiday, it’s essential that we deck ourselves out with some funky new bits. Y’no, just so we feel like a jet-setting A-lister.

We’ve rounded up some essential bits to ensure your holiday is comfortable, fun and oh so amazing!

For the plane, make sure you’ve got yourself a travel pillow to support your neck and head as you snooze, as well as a comfort set which contains ear plugs and an eye mask so you can block out the sights and sounds of a noisy plane.

Or, if you really want to up the sass, buy yourself a fancy eye mask. We love this grey mask with green pom poms from Typo.

When you get there, head straight to the pool with an inflatable flamingo. Yup, ALL the stars seem to be floating around pools in a flamingo float and now you can too with this bright one from Truffle Shuffle. Staying with the flamingo theme, you could even splash out on an inflatable drinks holder. Keeps drinks cool AND means you don’t need to hop out of the water to grab yourself a bev.

Check out the rest of out jet-set essentials…