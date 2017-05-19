As another star shares a too-cute #throwback snap, see if you can name the celebs pictured in these adorable before-they-were-famous pictures...
Here in the Team Now office, there are two things we like – nay, LOVE – above all else; celebrities and fun (with cake and puppies coming in third and fourth, obviously).
Which is why we thought it would be a great idea to bring you this, a game of ‘guess the celebrity’ based on the cute throwback snaps the stars themselves have shared on social media.
See? You’re having fun already, aren’t you? You can admit it. We told you you would.
In the gallery above you’ll find a whole host of celebrities’ too-cute childhood snaps – featuring fabulously retro hairstyles, goofy grins and some seriously questionable clothing choices – to have a hoot over.
All you need to do is guess the identity of the adorable little cherubs staring out at you in the #throwback snaps featured in the gallery above – simples, as a massively annoying talking meerkat might say.
Your prize for correctly identifying the celebs in question? Well, nothing actually, other than the sense of personal pride you’ll feel when you get it right. It’s just a bit of celebrity-based fun, at the end of the day – and what could be better than that?
Click through the images in the gallery above to start playing!
This lady has presented Love Island and The X Factor in the past!
It’s Caroline Flack!
Can you guess who this funny lady grew up to be?
It’s Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer at 21st Annual Critics’ Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles 17 January 2016
We just love All Of this little cherub!
The Essex pout has been strong in this little lady since she was a tot!
It’s TOWIE’s Lydia Bright
This little dude almost certainly caused trouble with his famous brothers
And he grew up to this hunky monkey, Nick Jonas!
This cookie-baking, road-trip-with-Taylor-Swift-taking supermodel shared this snap with the caption: ”TBT courtesy of my mom….who reminded me that before there was Coachella, there was this.’
Who is she? Scroll on to find out!
It’s the gorgeous Karlie Kloss!
Can you tell who this 80s X-Man is on the right?
It’s Hugh Jackman!
Hugh Jackman was 46 during X-Men Days of Future Past and still looks this good
This little blondie was always destined to be an ‘It’ girl!
He can be our Hero, Baby!
It’s hottie Enrique Iglesias
This actress thankfully learnt how to take those famous locks!
You’re most likely to spot that shock of blond hair in the bars and clubs of Chelsea…
Who is he? Click on to find out!
It’s Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing!
This model-turned-superstar’s proud dad shared this sweet snap of his then three-year-old daughter modelling for Guess – a job she still has 17 years later.
Credit: Instagram
It’s Gigi Hadid!
With a smirk like this, someone should have warned the ladies of Tyneside what was to come…
Who is he?
It’s Geordie Shore’s Gaz Beadle!
This Pippi Longstocking has grown up to be a posh bikini Queen!
It’s the gorgeous Elizabeth Hurley of course!
His hair may be a little longer now, but this cheeky chappy continues to melt hearts everywhere with his winning smile
It’s 1D star Harry Styles!
A rare shot of this beauty NOT pulling a silly face
Who is she? Scroll on to find out!
It’s supermodel Cara Delevingne!
They don’t make brother-sister combos any kuter than these two! The unidentified sis posted this pic on her bro’s birthday, calling him ‘my favourite person…ever’
It’s Rob Kardashian and Kendall Jenner!
The gossip is this adorable little baby girl grew up to be a beautiful mother herself…
It’s lovely Blake Lively!
No prizes for guessing the identity of this adorable blonde cherub – he still looks exactly the same!
It’s Directioner Niall Horan!
Nothing comes between these sisters – as a certain reality show would teach us years later…
Who are they? Scroll on to find out!
Sam and Billie Faiers
Before she fell in Crazy Stupid Love with a hot Directioner, this smiley star oozed X Factor
It’s the lovely Cheryl!
Long before he got musical at high school, this bonny baby was all smiles in red and blue
It’s Zac Efron!
‘When I grow up, I’d like to date one of the Beckham kids’ this cute-as-a-button little girl (probably) wished
Who is she? Scroll down to find out!
It’s Chloe Grace Moretz!
