Remember Here’Say’s Danny Foster? Whatever happened to him…

Pop fans will know him as former Hear’Say singer Danny Foster – and music is still a big part of the 38-year-old’s life

Propelled to pop fame

Back in 2001, Danny, then aged 21, was thrust into the spotlight on singing show Popstars.

After weeks of auditions, Danny was selected to be part of Hear’Say alongside Kym Marsh, Myleene Klass, Suzanne Shaw and Noel Sullivan.

The band went on to score two number-one hits, including debut single Pure and Simple, but split just 20 months later in October 2002.

TV comeback

Danny proved he had well and truly caught the showbiz bug when he signed up to take part in a string of reality shows, including The Games and C5’s Trust Me – I’m a Beauty Therapist. In 2013, Danny returned to his talent- show roots when he auditioned for The Voice – but his rendition of Spice Girls’ Wannabe failed to make the star coaches turn.

Business man

Showing that music still runs through his veins, he set up Danny Foster & The Big Soul Corporation, and the company has been performing up and down the country.

Speaking about his passion for music in 2013, Danny said, ‘I’m still singing, and that’s what I got into Popstars to do.’

Dicing with danger

Danny hit the headlines once more in 2015 when he escaped from a terrifying car fire.

He said, ‘It could have been fatal. A family member was dropping me off at a railway station.’

Settling down

Danny found love with London-based singer and actress Victoria Goddard.

The couple married in February 2016, and Victoria performs alongside Danny and his soul band. Cute!

Healthy living

By the looks of his Instagram, Danny has started 2018 the way he means to go on – taking up yoga and continuing with his healthy, vegan lifestyle.

He posts regular snaps of his plant-based meals and him trying out different yoga moves.

Words by: Julie Ann Trainor