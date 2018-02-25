Remember Hollyoaks’ Gemma Bissex? Whatever happened to her?

We wonder what the soap villain is up to these days...

She’s best known for playing Hollyoaks’ super-bitch Clare Cunningham, but actress Gemma Bissix, now 34, has plenty more juicy roles to her name.

Life on the Square

Gemma started her acting career in 1993 at the tender age of nine when she joined the cast of BBC soap EastEnders. She played Clare Tyler and featured on more than 200 episodes, and with storylines varying from gold digging to infidelity plots, Gemma’s character sure had a dark side. However, she called it a day on the Square in 1998, before making a brief return in 2008, but her character quit Walford after a blazing row with fan favourite Bradley Branning.

From Walford to Chester

Proving she could play a villain perfectly, Gemma took up the role of Clare Devine (later Cunningham) in Hollyoaks in 2006. With a string of offences under her belt – including blackmail and arson – there was nothing her character wasn’t capable of. But Gemma left the show in 2013, when her character Clare was dramatically run over by Doctor Browning.

Reality star

Since leaving Hollyoaks, Gemma has starred in a number of reality shows including MasterChef, Hole in the Wall, Total Wipeout and Dancing on Ice in 2009. Sadly though, ice-skating clearly wasn’t Gemma’s forte as she and her professional partner Andrei Lipanov were the second couple to get knocked out of the competition.

Family life

Gemma is engaged to partner Kristian Ruse and the couple have two children together. She gave birth to her first daughter Juliette, two, in November 2015, and welcomed 10-month-old daughter Vienna in May last year.

Future plans

Despite being busy at home as a mum-of-two, Gemma hasn’t put her acting past behind her. In 2014, she starred in a pantomime production of Peter Pan at London’s Playhouse Theatre, and recently completed filming for upcoming drama Ghetto Heaven.