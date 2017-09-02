Incoming… these latest looks are too good to wait for

We can barely bring ourselves to say it, but summer is coming to an end. The nights are drawing in and it’s time to pack away the bikinis, boo-hoo, but the good news is, there are loads of amazing trends dropping into store now. From all new textures to try, updated classics and the accessory of the season, (it’s oversize earrings fyi!) they’ll be something for you. Check out our fave buys and get inspired – see you in the shops!

1. Earring overload

Oversized, kooky and out-there – for Autumn earrings will be your go-to accessory, look to the catwalks for inspiration and the high street for more wearable versions. Thandie Newton wears tiny gold Scarab beetle earrings; try Etsy.com for a similar version

And check out these absolute beauts from Versace…

2. Hell for leather

OK so it’s not a new fabric, but leather has had a restyle with studs, ruffles and new cuts. For maximum style credentials mix your leather with textured fabrics like Alexa Chung

3. Spin the vinyl

PVC and vinyl are way easier to wear than you might think, especially trousers and skirts – throw on a slouchy tee and wear with loads of confidence.

4. Modern Victoriana

This trend has been doing the rounds for years but now it’s been updated and is better than ever. Try ornate paneled dresses with loafers like Kiernan Shipka or layers of sheer lace embellished with chains and studs.

5. Sleeved dresses

Lets face it, Solange Knowles is style goals so when we spied her in this sheer sleeved dress we knew it was one trend not to miss out on. Flattering and feminine, these dresses look great dressed up with ankle boots or try one with Stan Smith’s for that street style vibe.