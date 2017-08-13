19 summer shoes to make your feet (and you!) happy

Whatever your budget, we've got your summer shoes sorted…

We’ve got to make the most of summer whilst it’s still here so if that involves shopping for some new shoes, so be it!

And if you’ve still got your summer holiday to come… lucky you! Cos we’ve rounded up the hottest shoe styles around right now for your shopping pleasure. So whatever style you’re into we’ve got something you’ll love…

There’s no denying that sliders are the footwear of summer – perfect for lounging around, so easy to wear, comfy and mostly waterproof. Stick on a pair for a day at the beach and wear with playsuits, dresses or a bikini of course. Or follow SAM FAIERS lead by teaming your sliders with tiny shorts to show off long pins!

Wedges are perfect the perfect mix of ladylike chic and comfort. Follow MILLIE MACKINTOSH’S lead and team yours with jeans and a monochrome frilled blouse –this look is so feminine and means you’re beach to bar ready in no time.

Or if you fancy something a bit more Parisian, make like ROSIE FORTESCUE with a pair of gorgeous espadrilles. There’s so many colour-ways out there and the ankle strap looks so cute.

So get out there and make the most of the summer whilst it lasts with some fancy new footwear, see our picks of the best high street buys now below… Happy shopping!