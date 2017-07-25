Love Island is over, and we are all still extremely upset about it. But obviously… we are still swooning over the prom dresses from the final episode. If you, and your friends want to create a love island themed prom party, then we’ve got the dresses for you (you just need to supply the hot tub, a Calvin Klein model, and an infinity pool.. so not much.)



The Love Island final took over our screens and we all watched (don’t deny it) the contestants get all suited and booted for a prom night. After the girls’ initial, and not so successful shopping session, they ended up coming out in ball gowns fit for queens and fit for a final. If you want to achieve their look, you might need a little fake tan because we didn’t all get 7 weeks in this beautiful villa (we’re very jealous) but we’ve got you covered for the dress. They’re all from ASOS which makes it even easier for you to order them all.

Amber Davies

We think she’s channelling her inner dancing lady emoji 💃 and she’s doing it very well. It was undoubtibly the perfect dress for her. She rocked this red bodycon outfit amazingly well, this dress is totally our type on paper.

Luckily, you can get your hands on this dress for just £24 in the sale. That’s reduced from £49.99 so you need it.

AMBER’S EMOJI DRESS

CHECK OUT FOR CELEBS CHANNELING THEIR INNER EMOJI HERE

Olivia Attwood



Olivia opted for a bright blue and high neck dress that was later ruined with her hilarious dive into the pool with the other islanders which took over Twitter.

If you want to bring out your Cinderella persona, then make sure to order this gown for only £20.

OLIVIA’S DRESS

Camilla Thurlow



We loved Camilla’s dress. She looked so elegant in this off the shoulder light pink gown with bardot straps.

Jamie s seemed to love it too, with his hysterical face looking pretty excited as she walked out towards him.

This dress is only £25. It doesn’t get much better than that if you ask us!

CAMILLA’S GOWN

Gabby Allen

Gabby’s peach off the shoulder dress was paired with big and bold earrings that completed her look perfectly for the island party.

This dress is only £26, and is perfect for summer parties and weddings!

GABBY’S GOWN

Words by Natalie Bradshaw.