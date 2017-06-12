Could these be the weirdest outfits from London Fashion Week Men’s?!

We're really hoping that these looks stay on the catwalk and don't make it to the high street

Fashion Week is a wonderful time. Some people go along just to express their personality in an outfit they’ve been making for ever and it’s a great time to look at new collections coming out and somewhere you can get inspiration from – however, some of the outfits from London Fashion Week Men’s should really stay on the catwalk and no make it to the high street.

We’re all about creativity and expressing yourself through a look but some of the visions we saw over the weekend are a bit much, even for us! And we’re not just talking clashing colours and prints, we’re talking bright make-up, scissor masks and what looks like the contents of a tool box.

Yeah. Different right? Not sure these looks are the one for making a good impression in a new job or on your commute to work… Shout out to the creativity though. We hope we see some wonderful creations at London Fashion Week later this year.

Aside from the out there outfits, we always love a little look at LFWM – and not just for spotting the good looking models but the attention to detail and structure.

LFWM took place over the weekend with celebrities in attendance like David Beckham, Tinie Tempah and David Gandy.

Fingers crossed we don’t see anyone sporting on our way to work tomorrow!