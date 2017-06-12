Could these be the weirdest outfits from London Fashion Week Men’s?!

We're really hoping that these looks stay on the catwalk and don't make it to the high street
Fashion Week is a wonderful time. Some people go along just to express their personality in an outfit they’ve been making for ever and it’s a great time to look at new collections coming out and somewhere you can get inspiration from – however, some of the outfits from London Fashion Week Men’s should really stay on the catwalk and no make it to the high street.
We’re all about creativity and expressing yourself through a look but some of the visions we saw over the weekend are a bit much, even for us! And we’re not just talking clashing colours and prints, we’re talking bright make-up, scissor masks and what looks like the contents of a tool box.
Yeah. Different right? Not sure these looks are the one for making a good impression in a new job or on your commute to work… Shout out to the creativity though. We hope we see some wonderful creations at London Fashion Week later this year.
Aside from the out there outfits, we always love a little look at LFWM – and not just for spotting the good looking models but the attention to detail and structure.
LFWM took place over the weekend with celebrities in attendance like David Beckham, Tinie Tempah and David Gandy.
Fingers crossed we don’t see anyone sporting on our way to work tomorrow!
Alex Mullins show
Is this a dog face? Human face? We can’t really tell but it’s pretty terrifying
Alex Mullins show
We really hope you don’t find your boyfriend wearing this look out and about
Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY show
We’ve seen some showstopping head pieces in our time at the races but this is something quite different
Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY show
We actually really like this top and the clashing print but the make-up is a little much for us
Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY show
We also LOVE this top – how cool!? But the face make-up and hat is a little too much for us
Craig Green show
I mean not sure how you can see out of this? Seems a little hazardous
KTZ show
Looks like fisherman vests are making a comeback… And not in a good way.
KTZ show
This is the look we’re probably see most at festivals. We love the khaki colouring but what is that chain mail hat about?
MAN show
This is one of the weirdest looks from the day. Handy if your pipe bursts and your boyf can’t find where he put the tool box. This guy is literally a handy man!
MAN show
I mean where do we even start with this?!