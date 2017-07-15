Demi Lovato talks to us about her insecurities, personal style and how she stays fit...

We catch up with the gorgeous Demi Lovato to talk about her collection with Fabletics and a little natter too!

Hey Demi! You post a lot of gorgeous no makeup selfies, you obviously feel comfortable in your own skin?

Yes, of course. Everyone feels insecure at times, but I tell myself the complete opposite and sometimes you have to fake it until you make it. I always embrace self-love. What's your favorite thing to do when you have time off? I like to spend time with my family and friends. How do you stay fit? I definitely like to mix it up because I enjoy a challenge and to experience new things. At the moment, I'm really into boxing, circuit training and weightlifting because they make you push yourself. I also love working out in groups and with friends for the same reason. Overall, I just try to stay in tune with my body and enjoy what I do. You're always so busy, what's next? I'd like to continue touring, making music, and travelling the world. How has your style changed over your career? It's definitely become more feminine but my style is always evolving. For me personal style is all about creating my own identity in fashion, I don't like to follow trends. Rihanna has absolutely the best style right now.