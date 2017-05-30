Festival fashion – See all the best looks from Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Hull

Get excited because festival season has begun and we're loving these fashion led looks

This weekend saw festivals finally kick off in the UK and we’re excited because that means we can get excited about the fashion surrounding it!

Top acts like Haim, Dua Lipa, Little Mix and Katy Perry were just a few that took to the stage over the weekend in Hull and wow, do these acts know how to put on a show!

From neons to oversized denim and a little PVC, the female performers looked incredible and gave us some serious festival outfit envy! Now we feel the need to hit the shops and start preparing what to wear to some festivals we’ll be hitting.

WATCH: Trend on trial – festival inspired pom pom hair

Are you too attending some festivals this summer? Maybe Isle of Wight? SW4? Wireless? LoveBox? Parklife? Well take a look at the outfits that these ladies were rocking and hit the high street to pick up your very own festival look!