Festival fashion – See all the best looks from Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Hull

Get excited because festival season has begun and we're loving these fashion led looks
This weekend saw festivals finally kick off in the UK and we’re excited because that means we can get excited about the fashion surrounding it!
Top acts like Haim, Dua Lipa, Little Mix and Katy Perry were just a few that took to the stage over the weekend in Hull and wow, do these acts know how to put on a show!
From neons to oversized denim and a little PVC, the female performers looked incredible and gave us some serious festival outfit envy! Now we feel the need to hit the shops and start preparing what to wear to some festivals we’ll be hitting.
WATCH: Trend on trial – festival inspired pom pom hair
Are you too attending some festivals this summer? Maybe Isle of Wight? SW4? Wireless? LoveBox? Parklife? Well take a look at the outfits that these ladies were rocking and hit the high street to pick up your very own festival look!
Anne Marie
Wow! We love Anne Marie’s oversized power shoulders on this jacket – and teamed with a little bralet! Nod to the 80s. One we’ll be rocking!
Charli XCX
Sports luxe is always a big hit at festivals and the thought of wearing a sports bra instead of an actual bra makes us instantly feel better! Team with high waisted trousers and keep that sporty look alive!
Christine
Christine from Christine and The Queens looked incredible. We loved her chilled, Parisian vibe. Oversized boy tee and some tapered trousers. Not too tight so hopefully you won’t get too hot dancing the night away in this outfit
Grace Chatto
Grace from the band Clean Bandit looked awesome in this sparkly jumpsuit! We love it! Not the easiest look to go to the toilet in but who cares when you look this good at V Fest!?
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa’s super long hair might be annoying to sleep with but wow, doesn’t she look amazing?! We love her slouchy playsuit too! Team with ankle boots or wellies and get ready to take charge in a muddy field
Dua Lipa
On day 2, Dua Lipa changed her look up and she still gave us festival chills! A cute little bralet with denim jacket and two-tone trousers?! Sold. This is one of our favourite looks for sure!
Emeli Sandé
With a little nod to the 70s and Woodstock, Emeli’s tie-dye jumper is something we’re running home to make now! One that you can tie around your waist during the day and wear at night when the chill kicks in
Haim
Haim really looked amazing! Mixing boho vibes with modern twists and multiple 70s trends with floral prints and PVC, we’re obsessed and investing in PVC trousers now!
Haim
We love this hoodie and PVC trousers combo on HAIM
Haim
Florals and PVC? Count us in!
Katy Perry
Dressed like Kate Moss in the 90s, Katy Perry gave us Saturday Night vibes dressing like a disco ball
Katy Perry
Matching her dress and jacket, we’re obsessed with this heavily sparkly look from K Pez
Lana Del Ray
Ever the festival dressing goddess, Lana De Ray looks gorgeous in this geo printed dress and that bandanna? We;ll be packing a few of those to hide our greasy 3 day hair!
Little Mix
Ahh Little Mix – they know how to slay it on stage, right? We LOVE their nod to neon! But neon and camo? So retro and we love it! Belting oversized jumpers and teaming sports bras with cropped jumpers, all you need is some serious stomping boots and you could be part of the girl group!
Lorde
Another performer that loved neon was Lorde – we love her clashing colours!
Lorde
I mean how hot does she look?! Not sure we’re brave enough for the cropped top but love how bright her outfit is! Won’t miss her in a crowd!
Nick Grimshaw
Not to miss out on the well dressed boys, Nick Grimshaw’s outfit was pretty cool. We liked how he mixed a vintage print shirt with sports jacket.
Nick Grimshaw
Over the weekend, Nick Grimshaw looked awesome. We wanted to steal his vintage inspired shirt and wear it!
Rita Ora
Dressed like she was ready for PE, Rita’s sports luxe look was different! Rocking knee high socks on stage, we loved how 90s she looked and possibly something out of the hit movie Clueless!
Zara Larsson
Oversized denim jacket? A festival must have and Zara Larsson nailed it!