Cos imagine everyone’s face if you popped out in these…
YASSS! It’s that time of year when everyone gets dressed up, sits in long lines alongside a catwalk and watches the best new fashion sashay down a catwalk, or runway – depending on where in the world you are…
And we love love love seeing all the new designs before everyone else, there’s nothing more exciting than spying on a-list frowers, listening to pumping music, drinking free fizz and watching models march up and down in incredible outfits.
AMAZING AUTUMN TRENDS YOU JUST HAVE TO CHECK OUT!
And when we say incredible, we mean IN-CREDIBLE! As the New York shows come to a close and London is just kicking off we can’t help be inspired, shocked and in-awe of some of these outfits… but could we wear them too? You must be kidding! Check out our faves…
Naeem Khan show, Runway, Spring Summer 2018, New York Fashion Week
Loving this look on the model but not sure we get away with a fringed jumpsuit that has a see through top half?
Credit: Pixelformula/SIPA/REX/Shuttersto
Helmut Lang Runway, Spring Summer 2018, New York Fashion Week
What do you get if you roll yourself in a pink sleeping bag and attach scarves to your hands? This catwalk look, that’s what!
Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutters
A Area show, Spring Summer 2018, New York Fashion Week
A modern take on Ronald McDonald’s uniform maybe? And just look at that hairstyle, incredible!
Credit: Pixelformula/SIPA/REX/Shuttersto
Oscar de la Renta show, Runway, Spring Summer 2018, New York Fashion Week
In principle we adore this, in reality your nans just going to ask you what the heck you’re wearing!
Credit: Pixelformula/SIPA/REX/Shuttersto
Fenty Puma by Rihanna show, Runway, Spring Summer 2018, New York Fashion Week
We can’t knock this one too much because it’s by the goddess that is Rihanna but this is one look that’s seriously hard to pull off…
Credit: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Libertine show, Runway, Spring Summer 2018, New York Fashion Week
Tie dye, netting, crazy hats and bow shoes, this is a serious look for sure
Credit: Pixelformula/SIPA/REX/Shuttersto
Liu Bolin show, Runway, Spring Summer 2018, New York Fashion Week
Now here’s a look we can all get on board with, just paint half of one leg white and stick a load of fluffy toys to your body, voila!
Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutters
Calvin Luo show, Runway, Spring Summer 2018, New York Fashion Week
The loafers, the sheer fabric and the white stockings… imagine doing your weekly food shop in this!
Credit: Pixelformula/SIPA/REX/Shuttersto
Marc Jacobs show, Runway, Spring Summer 2018, New York Fashion Week
If it doesn’t look good on 22 year-old Gigi Hadid, what chance have we got?!
Credit: Jonas Gustavsson/Sipa USA/REX/Sh
The Blonds show, Runway, Spring Summer 2018, New York Fashion Week
Don’t get us wrong, if we could wear this and look as good as the model we so would! Everything is amazing, we just wouldn’t look like her that’s for sure.
Credit: REX/Shutterstock