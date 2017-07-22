If it's good enough for Rita Ora, it's good enough for us

It’s time to make holiday packing a breeze with these last minute beach buys! The school holidays have just about kicked off and everyone’s jetting off somewhere fancy. We’ve got the perfect swimmer to see you through the holidays and a few added extra’s to bring your beach game up to speed, from wicker beach bags that are seriously trending to oh-so-cool sun hats that’ll protect your face from the sun’s rays.

Whether you’re loving the monochrome trend like ASHLEY GRAHAM and LEIGH-ANNE PINNOCK…

Or after something a little more tropical like RITA ORA… (you can grab her exact bikini from Tezenis; Bikini top £14.99 Bottoms £10.99)

…we’ve got you covered – check out our shopping gallery below, race you to the shops!