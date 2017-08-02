Love Island’s Kem Cetinay, Marcel Somerville and Alex Beattie all score the SAME modelling job – but who does it best!?

Putting their blue steel to the test, these Love Island boys show off their best side with boohooMAN

TAGS:

It’s been a few weeks now and we’re still utterly Love Island obsessed. Who’s still with their partner, what’s next and how many days until the next series is back on?!

But this year’s boys have been putting their best face forward and showing off their best side in an exclusive shoot with boohooMAN.

READ: Love Island’s Tyla Carr HITS BACK amid Muggy Mike Thalassitis and Caroline Flack romance rumours

Yes Love Island’s Alex Beattie, Marcel Somerville and Love Island winner Kem Cetinay have been working it for online fashion e-tailer boohooMAN. The shoot took place in the heart of Manchester and the boys modelled the brands latest collection. All the product they are wearing is available from boohooman.com.

READ: Love Island’s Chyna Ellis hits back at Jonny Mitchell after he DUMPS her live on reunion show

So ladies, if you want your man to look like a gorgeous Love Island ready lad then get yourself over to boohooMAN now because from what we’ve seen so far, everything they touch seems to be gold.

READ: ‘Did not expect that!’ Love Island fans stunned by THIS star’s appearance on reunion show

But the question for us is… Who looks the best? Who’s got their ‘blue steel’ down? And who needs a little help from the ladies!?

We’re gutted that Jamie Jewitt and Chris Hughes weren’t involved in this shoot too but these pictures do make for an excellent new laptop screensaver!

READ: Love Island 2017: The 25 BEST moments from this year’s brilliant series!

Fingers crossed they’ll be coming to a shoot near us soon…