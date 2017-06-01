Love Island’s Olivia Buckland launches debut swimwear range with Miss Pap

Is there anything this Love Island star can't do?!

Olivia Buckland, where do we start with you?! We fell in-love with you, as did the rest of the nation, during your time on last year’s Love Island. All the ups and downs of men coming and going from her life… We felt like we lived it with you! Until her Knight in armour came along in the shape of Alex Bowen. We just won’t mention that night he had with Ex Miss Great Britain Zara…

Cut to the new season of Love Island about to start but Miss Buckland’s had quite the year! She got a French Bulldog puppy called Reggie and Alex moved in with her in Essex… he whisked her away to New York for her birthday where she then got proposed to! She’s even had a clothing collab too!

But the most exciting news from Buckland HQ is that she’s launching a swimwear collection with Miss Pap and we couldn’t be more excited! I mean, have you seen her body? Wowza!

Just in time for holiday season, Olivia Buckland has designed a collection with Miss Pap and it’s gorgeous. There are over twenty swimwear styles with some beach cover-ups like kimonos, footwear and even some accessories. So you can take your look from beach to bar in a flash!

The collection features tropical palm prints and bright colours. Some key things that Olivia wanted to include in her swimwear range are multiway straps, slogan swimsuits and of course, plunging necklines.

Olivia said ‘I’ve always shopped at MissPap, even before joining Love Island, so to be working with them on my own line is a dream come true. I’ve always wanted to design my own swimwear range, to create a collection that not only shows off my own personality but also offers styles that suit everyone! I’m so proud of how it’s all come together and excited everyone to see it!‘

Eeee! Take a look at these pictures of Olivia in the swimwear and if you’re anything like us, you’ll want it all! Get it whilst you can as we predict a sell-out!