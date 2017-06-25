We trawl the shops so you don't have to - these are our fave fashion, beauty and food bits from the week

Hurrah! The weekend’s finally arrived! We’ve been cheating on you with some boring days of the week and now you’re back in our life, we’re pretty happy about it! And what better way to celebrate than with a little shopping?! We’ve trawled the high street and found some of the best fashion, beauty and food bits to enjoy this weekend.

Starting with this dress from Boohoo – we love the bright colour and the layered sleeves! Perfect for a cheeky boomerang at a festival, right? V Festival better watch out! And it’s under £20! Winning!

For the man in your life, why not treat him and his beard to this taming lotion. Just a little goes a long way and is perfect post shower.

We’re huge fans of wearing dungarees – so easy and simple yet you can make them look super stylish! And our Mummy Influencer Frith Quinn (@tigerlillyquinn) loves them too! She says ‘these dungarees are such a good mum staple and are so flattering’.

Looking to rustle something quick and easy this weekend but with maximum flavour? Then why not pop to your local Sainsburys for this scrummy Halloumi dish from Hello Fresh.

We’re obsessing over these House of Holland nails from Elegant Touch for festivals – you don’t need to worry about chipping your nail polish whist popping up your tent!

How amazing is this Frida Con Amigos printed pillow from Juniqe!? Make a statement on your sofa with this pillow for under £30.

Now even though this bucket bag may look small, you sure can pack it full of festival essentials or your day to day ones! We love the colours this Lipault bag comes in and it adds a little pop to any outfit.

These trousers from the Megan McKenna Collection at Miss Pap are gorgeous! Easy enough to wear every day or save them for a girls night out or date night. Tuck in a shirt and pair with some court shoes or tuck in a slogan tee and wear with trainers for a casual day look.

This rose gold cuff from Newbridge Silverware will make any outfit look that little bit more special and it’s under £50!

With this ever changing weather, a pleated midi skirt is a wardrobe staple! We love this one from Next – just pop a basic tee and leather jacket with it and you’re good to go!

We might be behind the times but we still enjoy items you can buy with initials. Maybe you want to wear the names of your children or partner? Or even just your own! These ones from Rachel Jackson London are stunning!

You might be getting a tad bored of wearing the same thing over and over again for work and the office, right? Well no worries because we’re found a nifty way to solve your dressing dramas with this necklace. Jazz up any old tee with a bright necklace like this one from United Colours of Benetton. It’s also the perfect way to hide those lunch stains.

Add some extra collagen into your skin with this drink from Vitabiotics!

Looking for a new spring/summer scent? Well look no further than this one from Weleda. Inspired by the fragrance from the Evening Primrose skin care range, onagre lures you into the delicate fresh, floral scent of evening primrose flowers!