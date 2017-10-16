Oh boy, you’ll want them all!

The leaves have turned orangey red, the nights are getting darker and there’s a chill in the air, yes pals, Autumn is well and truly here and it’s more magical than ever. Apart from bonfire night being just around the corner, and dare we say, Christmas, there’s one more thing to look forward to – winter coat shopping!

This year we’ve been well and truly spoilt with more styles than ever, so what are you waiting for? Check out the trends you need to be investing in and the celebs that are inspiring us, you’ll be snuggly and stylish in no time.

The checks – inspired by Anna Wintour and Chanel Iman

A total classic and one that rarely goes out of style, checks and tartan-esque prints will make any outfit instantly chic. Yes, yes, we’d all love to be able to buy/borrow a Burberry like Anna Wintour, who wouldn’t?! But don’t worry, the high street have some great options too.

The faux fur – inspired by Lena Dunham and Leomie Anderson

There is no way on earth you should be wearing real fur people, it’s not 1902 you know. And you don’t need to because faux fur is a total game changer, whether you opt for bright bold colours, fun prints or subtle shades, there’s something to get you excited and keep you warm for sure.

AUTUMN TRENDS YOU NEED TO SEE NOW

The block colour – inspired by Olivia Palermo and Kristin Scott Thomas

If there’s one way to make yourself stand out it’s with a bold, bright and fun coloured coat. Drape it over your shoulders for extra style points and watch the compliments come rolling in.

The leopard print – inspired by Emma Roberts and Isla Fisher

Cropped leopard print jackets look fabulous with a trouser and tee combo, and don’t forget the shades (fyi). Get the print and cut right and you’ll be able to get this style out each and every year and still look uber stylish.

The statement – inspired by Katy Perry and Blake Lively

Sometimes you’ve just got to throw caution to the wind and let your creative side out, whether that’s metallic glittery fabric or covering yourself with embellished flowers, do it! Life’s too short not to have fun with fashion.