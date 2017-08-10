You won’t believe how good Olivia looks as she unveils first career move since Love Island!

Those legs! How we’ve missed Olivia’s incredible pins!

It’s been a few weeks since Love Island finished and we’ve been finding it hard to work out what to do with our time but we’re thrilled to see that the girls are keeping themselves busy with landing different fashion jobs and the latest one is for our girl Olivia Attwood.

Yes, joining the In The Style squad – Charlotte Crosby, Billie Faiers and Binky Felstead, Olivia is launching her own collection and even though we haven’t seen any of it, we know we’re going to want it!

The collection launches on the 14th August and will contain all the key trends for summer – we’re talking tropical prints and sexy sequins.

There will be 32 new styles in the ‘ITS Babe’ collection from Olivia and will no doubt be the only summer wardrobe you’ll want to be wearing. Olivia was known for her form fitting dresses so bandage dresses and co-ords will also been in her edit!

Adam Frisby, the director from In The Style says ‘We, amongst the rest of the country have loved watching Love Island this summer and Olivia was on our radar from the start of the show as she has a fantastic look. The journey in particular that Olivia went on had the audience captivated and since coming out of the show she has gained a hugely loyal following and being an advocate of the brand already it was a natural progression to work with her on her ‘Olivia Loves’ edit and for her to become a brand ambassador. Olivia has been a pleasure to work with and we’re really excited about the future with her.’

Olivia said ‘I’ve always loved In The Style, they work with some amazing influencers and I’m really honoured to be one of the ITS babes. I wore the brand in the villa and everyone loved it so being able to work with them to create my first edit has been so exciting and I hope everyone loves the styles. The cream bandage dress is probably my favourite but I love the whole range and we made sure there was something for everyone.’

Cards at the ready… We’re coming for Olivia’s collection!