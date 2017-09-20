And she looks sassier than ever!

We love nothing more than seeing what HOLLY WILLOUGHBY is wearing each morning on the telly and then checking out her Instagram page to see where everything is from, she’s always rocking some amazing high street finds that we want to get our hands on too. Case in point, this beaut skirt and mustard coloured top combo…

Tuesdays look on @thismorning staring @benny_the_frenchie is top to toe @warehouseuk 🙌🏻 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Sep 12, 2017 at 1:22am PDT

How cute does she look? And that dog too! But did you know she actually loves nothing more than wiping off her makeup at the end of the day, which these all new shots in collaboration with Diet Coke show;

Taking on a whole new look as Diet Coke’s brand ambassador Holly said of the shots:

“I’m really excited to show everyone this side of me as it’s not a look that I show very often.

“People assume that I love a glamorous look 24/7, but in reality, you have to pin me down to put make-up on me! I love nothing more than to wipe away my make-up”

And while the shots show a different side to Holly, we’re pretty sure she’s not gone completely au-natural because as every beauty lover knows and Holly herself confessed;

“it takes more time and effort to get that great, natural look!”

We hear ya Holly! Applying your makeup to look like you’re not wearing any is actually the hardest way to wear it – even so we’re still loving Holly’s brand new look and hope she wears her hair and makeup like this a lot more.

The shots are part of Diet Coke’s new campaign and promotion, offering Coke fans the chance to win £5000 everyday for six weeks.