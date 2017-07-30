REVEALED: The 12 foods to eat for a flatter tummy!

Holiday coming up? These tasty foods will help you beat the bloat and feel fabulous...

At Now, we know there are no quick fixes to lasting weight loss BUT there are some tasty foods that can help beat the bloat, banish sweet-treat cravings and give your metabolism a little boost. We asked two nutritionists for their flat tummy favourites…

Oats

There’s more to that box of oats than you think. Nutritionist Cassandra Barns explains: ‘Including oats in your diet provides you with fibre and an increase in faecal bulk to aid in regular bowel movement.’ Try porridge for breakfast with flax seeds and berries.

Mint

A peppy tea after meals could be your new BFF. ‘Mint has been shown to help soothe the abdomen and relax digestive discomfort, explains Nutritionist Shona Wilkinson.

Turmeric

That yellow spice is rich in curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory properties, useful for inflammation in the gut. Cassandra adds: ‘Turmeric also helps with fat digestion along with supporting the liver.’ Word of warning though, turmeric is a devil to on clothes.

Matcha

It’s not the tastiest but Cassandra tells Now that matcha could increase fat burning, reduce fat absorption from food AND help control appetite.

Leeks, garlic and onions

Stinky, yes. Healthy? Also, yes. Shona explains that water retention is a common digestive problem, often due to hormonal issues. ‘Ensure your liver is working efficiently for correct metabolism and detoxification of hormones. These foods all contain sulphur, required by the liver for the detoxification process,’ she explains.

Pears

Shona reveals: ‘Each pear provides 24 percent of our daily fibre intake to keep us satisfied and make sure we’re going to the toilet regularly.’ Yum.

Fermented foods

One of the year’s biggest food trends NEEDS to be on your shopping list. ‘The likes of sauerkraut, pickled vegetables in brine, yoghurt, buttermilk and kefir help feed the friendly bacteria which reside in our gut helping them to multiply in a healthy environment,’ says Shona.

Wholemeal bread

ARGH! The B word. Don’t neglect the bread basket just yet though as Dr Marilyn Glenville explains that the wholemeal stuff contains more fibre, zinc and iron than white bread. Marilyn adds: ‘The carbs in wholemeal bread are broken slowly over several hours, suppressing appetite and stopping you craving sweet foods.’

Fish

Marilyn reveals: ‘Fish is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, that makes your metabolism more efficient and can help with fat burning.’

A spoonful of coconut oil

A teaspoon is all you need to remove any fatty food temptations, says Shona. ‘Coconut oil is beneficial for energy production and energy enhancement.’

Grapefruit

Shona tells Now: ‘Grapefruit has been shown to curb appetite as well as lower the output of the fat storage hormone, insulin, which can result in weight loss.’

Almonds

Shona reveals that those who consume a handful of almonds a day, tend to lose more weight in comparison to those who have none. ‘Their high protein and healthy fat content keep us fuller for longer, so we eat less calories throughout the day.’